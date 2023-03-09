Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

(Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) LeveragesCobalt to implement a unified ERP platform and enable data-driven demand planning and agile inventory management FRANKFURT, Germany, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has collaboratedZF toits multi-echelonSAP Integrated Business Planning® (SAP IBP) andCobalt. Through this engagementthe aftermarket division of ZF,has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization.was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey ...

