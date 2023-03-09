World of Warcraft: novità per Dragonflight con Braci di Neltharion ...Labirinto delle Memorie di Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG disponibileDemo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonStarfield: annuncio data di uscita ufficialeMotorola con Mama Chat: a sostegno delle donne Xiaomi celebra la Giornata Internazionale della donnaXbox annuncia Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes WithinPS5 - disponibile il firmware 7.00SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection arriva il 6 ottobre 2023L'Academy in diretta: una notte da Oscar su TwitchUltime Blog

Infosys Collaborates with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp Supply Chain Operations

Infosys Collaborates

Infosys Collaborates with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp Supply Chain Operations (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) Leverages Infosys Cobalt to implement a unified ERP platform and enable data-driven demand planning and agile inventory management FRANKFURT, Germany, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has collaborated with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp its multi-echelon Supply Chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning® (SAP IBP) and Infosys Cobalt. Through this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF, Infosys has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization. Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey ...
