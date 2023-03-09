Demo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonStarfield: annuncio data di uscita ufficialeMotorola con Mama Chat: a sostegno delle donne Xiaomi celebra la Giornata Internazionale della donnaXbox annuncia Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes WithinPS5 - disponibile il firmware 7.00SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection arriva il 6 ottobre 2023L'Academy in diretta: una notte da Oscar su TwitchOverwatch 2 - oggetti e cosmetici basati su One-Punch ManThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - Disponibile dal 18 aprileUltime Blog

Guizhou's journey to a "museum of bridges" (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) GUIYANG, China, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A news report by Huanqiu.com: "The 'Award for Infrastructure' goes to Guizhou Pingtang Bridge project," said the host at the award ceremony for the Outstanding Structure Award 2022 held by the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE). At this moment, Yang Jian, Chief Engineer of Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academy Co., Ltd., could not resist his excitement and cheered on the stage. As a matter of fact, it is not the first time for this Guizhou bridge to win prestigious international award. Instead, it has won a "grand slam" of global bridge awards, including the Gustav Lindenthal Medal known as the "Nobel Prize" in engineering. As Guizhou's bridges often won awards at international stages, IBC judges ...
