Family Entertainment Expo Fee | dal 10 al 12 marzo alla Fiera di Bergamo

Family Entertainment

Family Entertainment Expo (Fee): dal 10 al 12 marzo alla Fiera di Bergamo (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) l’evento internazionale riservato agli operatori del divertimento. alla Fiera di Bergamo dal 10 al 12 marzo si accendono i riflettori sulla prima edizione di Family Entertainment Expo, il nuovo evento internazionale dedicato al settore del divertimento. Organizzata da Promoberg insieme al Consorzio FEE (costituito da un gruppo di aziende leader nella produzione e installazione di giochi e parchi gioco), la Fiera è riservata agli operatori del gioco senza vincite in denaro e, oltre a mettere in mostra i migliori prodotti da intrattenimento (dai giochi più tradizionali come il calcio balilla a quelli della realtà virtuale), ospita eventi collaterali e conferenze dedicate a temi di rilievo per l’industria del settore. Più di 50 imprese ...
Family Entertainment Expo, Bergamo capitale dell’amusement: la fiera internazionale dal 10 al 12 marzo

Giochi tradizionali e realtà virtuale, da venerdì a domenica il mondo dell'intrattenimento si mette in mostra Partito il conto alla rovescia per Family Entertainment Expo, il nuovo evento dedicato al ...

Fiera internazionale dell’intrattenimento: il debutto a Bergamo

La fiera. Dal 10 al 12 marzo, alla Fiera di Bergamo, si svolgerà l’evento dedicato al settore dell’amusement «Family Entertainment Expo». Dal 10 al 12 marzo, alla Fiera di Bergamo, si svolgerà «Family ...
