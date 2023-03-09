Trust - consigli per una postura corretta al ComputerGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : una notte difficileUnione Europea : cambiare trattato di DublinoPapa Francesco: Migranti meritano attenzioneWorld of Warcraft: novità per Dragonflight con Braci di Neltharion ...Labirinto delle Memorie di Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG disponibileDemo gratuita per Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonStarfield: annuncio data di uscita ufficialeMotorola con Mama Chat: a sostegno delle donne Xiaomi celebra la Giornata Internazionale della donnaUltime Blog

Andela Acquires Qualified | Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform

Andela Acquires

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Andela Acquires Qualified, Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) Acquisition extends Platform and expands talent network to help companies build better teams globally NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Andela, the global network for remote Technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. Andela's global talent community will also expand with the addition of more than 3.6M engineering users via Codewars, an online community powered by Qualified that enables Technical talent to compete and improve their practical coding Skills in gamified challenges. "With the Qualified acquisition, Andela expands and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Andela Acquires Qualified, Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform

Andela, the global network for remote technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the leading technical skills assessment platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. Andela's global talent ...

Tech staffing unicorn Andela is buying a smaller industry peer, as startups are looking to combine amid a tough funding market

Despite tech layoffs, developers are still broadly in demand, says the CEO of Andela, which is acquiring the engineering talent platform Qualified.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Andela Acquires
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Andela Acquires Andela Acquires Qualified Leading Technical