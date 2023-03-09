Andela Acquires Qualified, Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform (Di giovedì 9 marzo 2023) Acquisition extends Platform and expands talent network to help companies build better teams globally NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Andela, the global network for remote Technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. Andela's global talent community will also expand with the addition of more than 3.6M engineering users via Codewars, an online community powered by Qualified that enables Technical talent to compete and improve their practical coding Skills in gamified challenges. "With the Qualified acquisition, Andela expands and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tech staffing unicorn Andela is buying a smaller industry peer, as startups are looking to combine amid a tough funding marketDespite tech layoffs, developers are still broadly in demand, says the CEO of Andela, which is acquiring the engineering talent platform Qualified.
