The English | la recensione della serie western con Emily Blunt

The English

The English, la recensione della serie western con Emily Blunt (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) La serie: The English, del 2022 Creata da: Hugo Blick Cast: Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer. Genere: western. Durata: 50 minuti ca./6 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: Su Paramount Plus, in lingua originale. Trama: Il nativo americano Eli Whipp, dopo anni di eccellente servizio nell’esercito degli Stati Uniti, sogna di rivendicare per sé un lotto di terra in Nebraska, come previsto dalla legge. Lady Cornelia Locke, invece, giunge in America animata dal desiderio di vendetta contro il responsabile della morte di suo figlio. I loro cammini si intrecceranno, in un viaggio tra poesia e violenza… <!



> Paramount Plus si conferma la casa del western: dopo il telefilm italoamericano That Dirty Black Bag (qui la nostra recensione) e gli spinoff di ...
