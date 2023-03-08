SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection arriva il 6 ottobre 2023L'Academy in diretta: una notte da Oscar su TwitchOverwatch 2 - oggetti e cosmetici basati su One-Punch ManThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - Disponibile dal 18 aprileXbox presenta il nuovo controller wireless Xbox - Velocity GreenLA GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA ORA LIVE IN EA SPORTS FIFA 23The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è ora disponibileWWE 2K23 MyGM - svelate le caratteristicheDestiny 2: L'Eclissi: La radice degli incubi la nuova incursione Metal: Hellsinger - primo DLC, Dream of the BeastUltime Blog

Smart TV Developer, lo spazio per la sperimentazione | LEAD (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) Tra OTT e nuove piattaforme di streaming, il modo di fruire di un contenuto è cambiato in maniera radicale negli ultimi anni. Anche eventi che, in passato, avevano una distribuzione tradizionalmente broadcasting hanno sperimentato nuovi canali per raggiungere un pubblico potenzialmente sempre più vasto. In questo ecosistema, una diffusione di un video o di un prodotto multimediale in generale, che prenda in considerazione una filiera che va dalla CDN e arriva fino alla Smart TV di casa, ha bisogno di nuove figure professionali. Mitigo, un’azienda di ricerca e sviluppo dove le opportunità di innovazione sono all’ordine del giorno, ricerca uno Smart TV Developer per costruire interfacce e applicazioni basate sul Web e contribuirai alle nostre piattaforme, API e librerie. SCOPRI COS’È LEAD, LA NUOVA RUBRICA DI ...
