QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS INTRODUCES NEW TRUSTREAM7 SEPTUM EU TO HELP ENHANCE FOOD SAFETY AND QUALITY (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) -
New Aseptic SAMPLING Product Now Available in Europe
OAKDALE, Minn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS (formerly known as QMI), leaders in the science of aseptic and representative SAMPLING equipment for the FOOD and dairy industries, announced the launch of a new TRUSTREAM7 SEPTUM EU, which has been designed specifically to serve dairy and liquid FOOD processing companies in Europe. The state-of-the-art SEPTUM, which allows individual samples to be drawn from seven distinct channels, dramatically reduces the risk of introducing contaminants during the SAMPLING process, is EC1935/2004 compliant and rated up to 87oC. It is also FOOD Contact compliant per ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
