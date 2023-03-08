Paint: Owen Wilson nel nuovo trailer del film (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) Il 7 aprile debutterà nelle sale americane il film Paint, con star Owen Wilson nel ruolo di un pittore in crisi, ecco il nuovo trailer. Il 7 aprile arriverà nelle sale americane il film Paint, con star Owen Wilson, e il nuovo trailer svela nuove scene del progetto. Nel video viene infatti introdotto il protagonista, mostrandone la grande popolarità grazie a una trasmissione televisiva e alla crisi che affronta quando emerge una rivale. Nel cast di Paint ci sono, oltre a Owen Wilson, anche Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, e Lucy Freyer. Brit McAdams è il regista e autore della sceneggiatura ...Leggi su movieplayer
Owen Wilson nel film ispirato al pittore televisivo Bob Ross'PAINT', IL FILM CON OWEN WILSON Il riferimento, insomma, è tanto palese quanto non dichiarato. Come Ross, che dipinse in tv per oltre dieci anni all'interno del programma della, anche Nargle è ...
Paint: Owen Wilson nel teaser trailer e poster del filmSvelato il trailer di Paint , commedia in cui Owen Wilson interpreta un eccentrico artista visivo alle prese col successo. Voce suadente, pipa tra le labbra, Wilson interpreta Carl Nargle, ospite dell'amata serie ...
Owen Wilson nel film ispirato al pittore televisivo Bob Ross'PAINT', IL FILM CON OWEN WILSON Il riferimento, insomma, è tanto palese quanto non dichiarato. Come Ross, che dipinse in tv per oltre dieci anni all'interno del programma della, anche Nargle è ...
Paint: Owen Wilson nel nuovo trailer del film Movieplayer
Owen Wilson is a sexist, newspaper-stealing Bob Ross in the trailer for PaintOwen Wilson’s voice has always been his superpower. Soft, concerned, and a little bit stupid, Wilson has weaponized his murmurs throughout his career. Still, it’s hard to find any project that does it ...
Owen Wilson's Paint Trailer and Poster ReleasedAfter an iconic and wide-ranging career, Owen Wilson is stepping into a whole new kind of role with the movie Paint. This week, IFC Films released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming film, ...
Paint OwenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Paint Owen