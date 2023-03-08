Nobu Hotels Announces Sixth Spanish Property: Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in collaboration with Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI ("MHRE"), is pleased to announce the development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla. Set to open spring 2023, the Property marks the brand's Sixth Spanish Hotel and third project between Nobu Hotels and MHRE, following the announcements of Nobu Hotel Madrid and Nobu Hotel San Sebastián. Situated in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide AVA Resort Cancun With Advanced BroadbandAVA is a newly introduced luxury resort brand by RCD Hotels, the hospitality group known for Hard Rock Hotels, Eden Roc Resorts, and Nobu Hotels. This new RCD property is an exciting addition to the ...
Hotel, la Puglia attrae sempre più Four Seasons e Belmond investono nel luxuryMa diverse anche le strutture di prestigio che apriranno a Roma nei prossimi anni, tra cui Six Senses Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood, Bulgari Hotels, Nobu Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. lvmh (1) ...
Tuttohotel, prosegue la fiera alla Mostra: grandi brand investono sul centrosudNutrito infine il gruppo di brand alberghieri di lusso in apertura nei prossimi anni a Roma, tra gli altri Six Senses Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood, Bulgari Hotels, Nobu Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels & ...
Nobu Hospitality accelera, cinque new entry nel 2023 TTG Italia
