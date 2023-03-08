PS5 - disponibile il firmware 7.00SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection arriva il 6 ottobre 2023L'Academy in diretta: una notte da Oscar su TwitchOverwatch 2 - oggetti e cosmetici basati su One-Punch ManThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - Disponibile dal 18 aprileXbox presenta il nuovo controller wireless Xbox - Velocity GreenLA GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA ORA LIVE IN EA SPORTS FIFA 23The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è ora disponibileWWE 2K23 MyGM - svelate le caratteristicheDestiny 2: L'Eclissi: La radice degli incubi la nuova incursione Ultime Blog

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE EVENTS IN SPRING 2023 MAKE BERGAMO AND BRESCIA A MUST-VISIT DESTINATION

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE EVENTS IN SPRING 2023 MAKE BERGAMO AND BRESCIA A MUST-VISIT DESTINATION (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) A packed programme of initiatives ranging from art to music, cinema and design in theatres and the most beautiful places of the two cities. BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

BERGAMO and BRESCIA have unveiled a packed programme of dozens of EVENTS scheduled for SPRING this year that MAKE it the MUST-VISIT DESTINATION of 2023. First, the exhibitions: unpublished, avant-garde, retrospective. At the Accademia Carrara (BERGAMO) and the Santa Giulia Museum (BRESCIA), respectively, the works will be on display of two major artists, Cecco del Caravaggio, the first exhibition entirely dedicated to him, and Giacomo Ceruti, who ...
Bergamo and Brescia have unveiled a packed programme of dozens of events scheduled for spring this year that make it the must-visit destination of 2023.
