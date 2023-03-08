Investigational study provides evidence that recombinant endolysin XZ.700* is a promising novel non-antibiotic treatment strategy aimed at controlling Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) colonization of lesional skin in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) - Research shows XZ.700* could block tumor promoting effects of S. aureus on malignant T cells, potentially delaying tumor progression. Findings strengthen potential of Micreos' endolysin technology to address unmet patient needs in treating CTCL in the wake of devastating antimicrobial resistance. ZUG, Switzerland, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Micreos is pleased to share the positive results of an Investigational study: endolysin inhibits skin colonization by patient-derived Staphylococcus aureus and malignant T cell activation in Cutaneous T cell lymphoma, published in the Journal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Micreos is pleased to share the positive results of an Investigational study: endolysin inhibits skin colonization by patient-derived Staphylococcus aureus and malignant T cell activation in Cutaneous T cell lymphoma, published in the Journal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
... a Novel Investigational AAV Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Limb - Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)AB - 1003 is a novel investigational recombinant adeno - associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy ... AB - 1003 is being investigated in the US in a Phase 1/2 multicenter study that will evaluate the ...
Pharming announces first patient enrolled in pediatric clinical trial of leniolisibThe multinational Phase III study is evaluating leniolisib tablets in children aged 4 to 11 years with APDS, a rare primary ...its Phase III clinical trial (NCT05438407) evaluating the investigational ...
Concept Medical granted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for their Magic Touch Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Below the Knee (BTK) ...(CMI), on 9thFebruary 2023, received the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the US FDA, ... The LIMES RCT is a study designed to compare the Magic Touch PTA Sirolimus Coated Balloon Catheter ...
Ucraina, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con cessione territori a Russia" Lifestyleblog
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating…Technical420 is dedicated to educating investors about the risk and rewards of investing in the cannabis industry. We highlight companies that have the most growth potential by utilizing our ...
Kyowa Kirin Announces Acceptance for Presentation of Two Posters at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting 2023Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151) today announced that data from the Phase 2b study of rocatinlimab (AMG 451/KHK4083), an investigational product in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, ...
Investigational studySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Investigational study