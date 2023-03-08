LA GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA ORA LIVE IN EA SPORTS FIFA 23The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è ora disponibileWWE 2K23 MyGM - svelate le caratteristicheDestiny 2: L'Eclissi: La radice degli incubi la nuova incursione Metal: Hellsinger - primo DLC, Dream of the BeastASUS - schede madri Intel serie 700 supportano le memorie DDR5LE EROINE DEI VIDEOGAME TORNANO PROTAGONISTEArriva l’Episodio 6 Atto II di VALORANTSomeday You'll Return: Director's Cut, in arrivo per consoleFARMCON 23: NUOVO APPUNTAMENTO ALLA CONVENTION UFFICIALE IN LUGLIOUltime Blog

ICP DAS - BMP to show KIMES 2023 visitors high-performance medical TPU pellets in Seoul | Korea

ICP DAS

ICP DAS - BMP to show KIMES 2023 visitors high-performance medical TPU pellets in Seoul, Korea (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) - HSINCHU, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will have its first showcase in KIMES 2023, Korea. Exhibit highlights include TPU pellets with radiopacifiers of 50% tungsten (W50) and 40% Barium Sulfate (B40), respectively. The medical & Hospital Equipment show takes place in Seoul from 23 to 26 March. ICP DAS - BMP will display three series of highly stable medical-grade TPU pellets, namely, Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU pellets are 100% made in Taiwan and have passed ...
ICP DAS turns data into insights and supports businesses in embarking on ESG journey

ICP DAS, a long - established company, has been here to support companies in embarking on the ESG and Net Zero journey. Moreover, we obtained tangible energy efficiency results - increasing a plant's ...

