Hibernian-Rangers mercoledì 08 marzo 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Hibernian-Rangers (mercoledì 08 marzo 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) La stagione 2022-23 prosegue senza grandi sussulti quando per Hibernian e Rangers mancano sei giornate alla fine della stagione regolare, compresa questa, poi ce ne saranno altre cinque nel Championship Group, presumibilmente per entrambe. Gli Hibees hanno infatti prolungato la loro serie di successi in corso battendo facilmente il Livingston per 4-1 alla Tony Macaroni Arena. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
It promises to be an emotional night at Easter Road when Hibernian host Rangers on Wednesday night. It is the first home game for Hibs since the sad passing of late executive chairman Ron Gordon. Load ...

Hibs welcome Rangers to Leith on Wednesday night in what is set to be a poignant occasion for the home side. The match is the first to take place at Easter Road since the passing of Hibs’ well-loved ...
