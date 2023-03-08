Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) GENEVA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company confirms that on March 7th, 2023, certain competition authorities commenced an industry wide investigation into the fragrances sector. As part thereof, unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices in France, Switzerland and the UK. Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into suspected infringements of competition rules. This does not mean that the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself. Firmenich is closely monitoring the situation and is fully cooperating with the investigators. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
