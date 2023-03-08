FIFA 23 RTTF: Road to the Final – Verso la finale (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) A partire da martedì 14 febbraio ritornano Champions League, Europa League e Conference League, dopo la lunga sosta invernale dovuta anche ai mondiali Qatar 2022! EA Sports per l’occasione, come ormai accade tradizionalmente da anni, rilascerà su FIFA 23 Ultimate Team le speciali card “Road to the Final“, Verso la Finale nella traduzione italiana: l’appuntamento è fissato per venerdì 17 febbraio alle 19 quando terminerà l’evento Future Stars. Le card Road to the Final (RTTF) sono oggetti giocatore dinamici, ossia che aumentano di overall man mano che il loro club avanza nelle competizioni europee Road to the Final Il Team Road to the Final è disponibile nei pacchetti dalle 19 ...Leggi su imiglioridififa
FIFA 23 Tracker RTTF Vittorie e Qualificazione : Upgrade delle carte Road To The Final
FIFA 23 RTTF : Road to the Final – Verso la finale
Fifa 23 Obiettivo RTTF : Coppa ottavi
FIFA 23 RTTF Dettagli Ufficiali e FAQ delle carte Rod To The Final
FIFA 23 Obiettivi Brais Mendez RTTF : Annunciata la carta Verso La Finale dello spagnolo
FIFA 23 RTTF: data d’inizio e leak per Road to the Final eSports & Gaming
