Dortmund, Can: «Rigore? Non capisco perché… Arbitro arrogante con noi»

Emre Can, centrocampista del Borussia Dortmund, ha parlato ai microfoni dell'UEFA dopo la sconfitta di Stamford Bridge. Le sue dichiarazioni: «L'Arbitro è colpevole della nostra eliminazione. Credo che sia stato molto arrogante con noi. Makkelie ha avuto un atteggiamento sbagliato nei nostri confronti per tutta la partita, non meritavamo di uscire. Non capisco perché abbia fatto ripetere il Rigore…»

