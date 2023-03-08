Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & Technology Capabilities (Di mercoledì 8 marzo 2023) - TOKYO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004; President &; CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent International under which Dentsu will Acquire Tag Worldwide Holdings Ltd, the global omnichannel digital marketing Production powerhouse. The acquisition will support Dentsu's strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, Technology and consulting, uniting the group's service offerings like never before. Tag's digital infrastructure and services will provide high quality content at speed and scale for Creative, a scaled personalization engine for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004; President &; CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent International under which Dentsu will Acquire Tag Worldwide Holdings Ltd, the global omnichannel digital marketing Production powerhouse. The acquisition will support Dentsu's strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, Technology and consulting, uniting the group's service offerings like never before. Tag's digital infrastructure and services will provide high quality content at speed and scale for Creative, a scaled personalization engine for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & Technology CapabilitiesLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017979/dentsu_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/dentsu - agrees - to - acquire - tag - to - grow - creative - ...
Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & Technology CapabilitiesLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017979/dentsu_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/dentsu - agrees - to - acquire - tag - to - grow - creative - ...
Ucraina, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con cessione territori a Russia" Lifestyleblog
Dentsu Group: Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & Technology CapabilitiesJP3551520004; President & CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen] today announced ...
Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & Technology CapabilitiesTOKYO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Group Inc. [(Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; ...
Dentsu AgreesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dentsu Agrees