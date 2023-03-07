FARMCON 23: NUOVO APPUNTAMENTO ALLA CONVENTION UFFICIALE IN LUGLIOreMarkable presenta Type Folio, una tastiera per una digitazione ...Cellularline presenta la seconda edizione di Live the ExcellenceNACON CONNECT DIGITAL BREAK. LA DIRETTA SU TWITCHDiablo collabora pittore Adam MillerFractured Sanity VR uscirà il 28 MarzoThe Elder Scrolls Online - Ritorno a Morrowind parte 1Cinque prodotti FRITZ! al top in un test di confronto indipendenteReddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboUltime Blog

Western Union lancia Digital Banking in Italia, tasso interesse al 6% per account Premium (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) (Adnkronos) – Western Union annuncia oggi il lancio in Italia di Western Union Digital Banking, la sua nuova app integrata per il Digital Banking e il trasferimento internazionale di denaro. Come offerta di lancio, l’azienda offre un tasso di interesse iniziale del 6% ai titolari di account Premium. Saranno presentate ulteriori offerte e vantaggi per i clienti nelle prossime settimane. Attraverso l’app Western Union Digital Banking, consumatori e professionisti Italiani, si legge in una nota, potranno accedere e gestire le proprie esigenze finanziarie attraverso un’unica app che ...
