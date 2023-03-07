VIDEO: AEW Dark: Evelation 06.03.2023 (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023)
Torna AEW Dark
: Elevation, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia.
Lo show di questa settimana ha 8 Match annunciati, come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi:
Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. J-Rod & Sandra Moone
Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight
Juice Robinson vs. Titus Alexander
Skye Blue vs. Leila Grey
Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
ROH Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Athena vs. Brooke Havok
Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning
Evil Uno vs. Lee Johnson
