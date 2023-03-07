Reddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboPosticipo Serie A : Torino-Bologna 1-0Sciopero Francia : stop arrivo carburantiEA SPORTS FA PARTNERSHIP CON NWSL E NWSLPADormire bene grazie a pareti dai toni freddi e luce caldaIN ARRIVO I GIOCHI IN SCATOLA DEDICATI A DUNGEONS & DRAGONS50$ di credito Steam se acquisti e recensisci un laptop MSI con ...WWE 2K23 DLCDragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Ultime Blog

The Hours | 20 anni fa in Italia il capolavoro femminista di Stephen Daldry

The Hours

The Hours, 20 anni fa in Italia il capolavoro femminista di Stephen Daldry (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Il 7 marzo 2003 arrivava nelle sale Italiane The Hours, film diretto dal regista britannico Stephen Daldry e tratto dal romanzo “Le ore” del 1998 scritto dal premio Pulitzer Michael Cunningham. Un adattamento praticamente impossibile per il grande schermo perché l’opera letteraria da cui il lungometraggio prendeva ispirazione era un omaggio nella forma e nello stile alla tecnica del flusso di coscienza utilizzato dalla scrittrice del XIX secolo Virginia Woolf; nel mezzo, tre storie di donne irrequiete alla ricerca della felicità personale in tre linee temporali differenti; a unire queste anime femminili in lotta per l’autodeterminazione e l’identità (anche sessuale) un romanzo senza tempo: “La signora Dalloway” della stessa Woolf. Assemblando un cast straordinario capitanato da performance imponenti ...
