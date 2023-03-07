The Freshening: John Boyega reciterà nel film diretto da Cathy Yan (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) John Boyega reciterà in The Freshening, nuovo film di fantascienza diretto da Cathy Yan, regista di Birds Of Prey. Come riportato in esclusiva da Deadline, l’opera vedrà impegnati come produttori Ali Wong e Adam McKay di filmNation Entertainment, Betsy Koch di Hyperobject, Cathy Yan e Ash Sarohia di Rwild. Le riprese dovrebbero iniziare entro la fine dell’anno corrente. Il progetto è ispirato al racconto di Rachel Khong ambientato in un futuro prossimo in cui le tensioni su razza e genere hanno raggiunto un limite violento ed il governo degli Stati Uniti istituisce un’iniziativa di salute pubblica nota come “The Freshening”: ogni americano riceve un’iniezione, dopodiché tutti vedono solo gli altri come della stessa ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Ecco a voi “Marc Marquez: ALL IN” MotoGP
John Boyega to Star in Cathy Yan's 'The Freshening' With Ali Wong ProducingJohn Boyega will star in the next film from "Dead Pigs" and "Birds of Prey" director Cathy Yan. The sci-fi romance "The Freshening" comes from FilmNation Entertainment with Ali Wong producing ...
John Boyega To Star In Sci-Fi Romance ‘The Freshening,’ Directed By Cathy Yong And Produced By Adam McKayJohn Boyega is set to star in The Freshening, a science fiction romance set to be directed by Birds Of Prey helmer Cathy Yan. Inspired by a short story by Rachel Khong, The Freshening is, as Deadline ...
The FresheningSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Freshening