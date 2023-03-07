Reddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboPosticipo Serie A : Torino-Bologna 1-0Sciopero Francia : stop arrivo carburantiEA SPORTS FA PARTNERSHIP CON NWSL E NWSLPADormire bene grazie a pareti dai toni freddi e luce caldaIN ARRIVO I GIOCHI IN SCATOLA DEDICATI A DUNGEONS & DRAGONS50$ di credito Steam se acquisti e recensisci un laptop MSI con ...WWE 2K23 DLCDragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Ultime Blog

Seraphim Gained Low-Carbon Certification from CERTISOLIS | Leading a New Era of Low Carbon

Seraphim Gained

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Seraphim Gained "Low-Carbon" Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low Carbon (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global Leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the "low-Carbon" certificate from CERTISOLIS for its S4 series modules. As an inevitable prerequisite to participate in the French Energy Regulation Council (CRE) auctions, this Certification evaluates Carbon emission impact along the manufacturing chain starting from silicon production to module production. Gaining this certificate does not only mean that Seraphim is eligible to CRE auctions, but also is a strong proof of Seraphim's core value of providing clean energy for all, and its excellent ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Seraphim Gained "Low-Carbon" Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low Carbon

CHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the "low-carbon" ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seraphim Gained
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Seraphim Gained Seraphim Gained Carbon Certification from