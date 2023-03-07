Seraphim Gained "Low-Carbon" Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low Carbon (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global Leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the "low-Carbon" certificate from CERTISOLIS for its S4 series modules. As an inevitable prerequisite to participate in the French Energy Regulation Council (CRE) auctions, this Certification evaluates Carbon emission impact along the manufacturing chain starting from silicon production to module production. Gaining this certificate does not only mean that Seraphim is eligible to CRE auctions, but also is a strong proof of Seraphim's core value of providing clean energy for all, and its excellent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the "low-Carbon" certificate from CERTISOLIS for its S4 series modules. As an inevitable prerequisite to participate in the French Energy Regulation Council (CRE) auctions, this Certification evaluates Carbon emission impact along the manufacturing chain starting from silicon production to module production. Gaining this certificate does not only mean that Seraphim is eligible to CRE auctions, but also is a strong proof of Seraphim's core value of providing clean energy for all, and its excellent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seraphim Gained "Low-Carbon" Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low CarbonCHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the "low-carbon" ...
Seraphim GainedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seraphim Gained