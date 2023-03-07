Cellularline presenta la seconda edizione di Live the ExcellenceNACON CONNECT DIGITAL BREAK. LA DIRETTA SU TWITCHDiablo collabora pittore Adam MillerFractured Sanity VR uscirà il 28 MarzoThe Elder Scrolls Online - Ritorno a Morrowind parte 1Cinque prodotti FRITZ! al top in un test di confronto indipendenteReddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboPosticipo Serie A : Torino-Bologna 1-0Sciopero Francia : stop arrivo carburantiUltime Blog

Maltese Patient Received World' s First ND1-LHON Gene Therapy Injection Donated by Neurophth in China

Maltese Patient Received World's First ND1-LHON Gene Therapy Injection Donated by Neurophth in China (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Matthias Szabo Zarb, a Maltese college student, was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by ND1 mutation (ND1-LHON) two years ago, which led to a rapid deterioration in his visual acuity and inability to engage in normal activities. Through the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, he learned about NFS-02, a Gene Therapy drug targeting ND1-LHON which is developed by the Chinese ophthalmic Gene Therapy company, Neurophth. Following a recommendation from the Embassy of China in Malta, Ms. Michelle Muscat, the chairman of the Malta National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, contacted Neurophth. Neurophth ...
