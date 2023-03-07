Maltese Patient Received World's First ND1-LHON Gene Therapy Injection Donated by Neurophth in China (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Matthias Szabo Zarb, a Maltese college student, was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by ND1 mutation (ND1-LHON) two years ago, which led to a rapid deterioration in his visual acuity and inability to engage in normal activities. Through the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, he learned about NFS-02, a Gene Therapy drug targeting ND1-LHON which is developed by the Chinese ophthalmic Gene Therapy company, Neurophth. Following a recommendation from the Embassy of China in Malta, Ms. Michelle Muscat, the chairman of the Malta National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, contacted Neurophth. Neurophth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
