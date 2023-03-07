Maltese Patient Received World' s First ND1-LHON Gene Therapy Injection Donated by Neurophth in China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) WUHAN,and SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/Matthias Szabo Zarb, acollege student, was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by ND1 mutation (ND1-) two years ago, which led to a rapid deterioration in his visual acuity and inability to engage in normal activities. Through the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, he learned about NFS-02, adrug targeting ND1-which is developed by the Chinese ophthalmiccompany,. Following a recommendation from the Embassy ofin Malta, Ms. Michelle Muscat, the chairman of the Malta National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, contacted...