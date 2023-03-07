Lycomato® delivers measurable, inclusive results for skin health and appearance (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) - BRANCHBURG, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Daily supplementation with Lycomato®, Lycored's tomato-derived nutrient complex, delivers beauty results that are scientifically measurable as well as noticeable by consumers after just 4 weeks of use, a new clinical study has found. The anti-inflammatory properties of carotenoids mean they can support the skin from within, balancing the effects of aging. Sourced from tomatoes, Lycomato contains standardized levels of carotenoids, which includes lycopene (15mg), phytoene and phytofluene to support skin health and appearance. In the clinical trial, 50 healthy women of different ages (35 – 58), ethnicities (Asian, Black, Caucasian and Latino), and skin types (Fitzpatrick ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lycomato® delivers measurable, inclusive results for skin health and appearance
