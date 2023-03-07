Gunther | ” Io e Brock Lesnar siamo destinati ad affrontarci”

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... SpazioWrestling : WWE: Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther? Non è mai stato preso in considerazione #BrockLesnar #WWE #Gunther -

...Lashley Boogeyman Booker T Braun Strowman Bret "The Hit Man" Hart Brie Bella British Bulldog...Ciampa Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Ultimate Warrior Umaga Undertaker Vader Veer Mahaan......Tommaso Ciampa Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Ultimate Warrior Umaga Undertaker Vader Veer MahaanWes Lee Xavier Woods Xia Li X - Pac Yokozuna Zoey Stark RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK......Lashley Boogeyman Booker T Braun Strowman Bret "The Hit Man" Hart Brie Bella British Bulldog...Ciampa Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Ultimate Warrior Umaga Undertaker Vader Veer Mahaan...

Gunther e la vita da ring: Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble, cardio, sushi e carbonara La Gazzetta dello Sport

GUNTHER has had his eye on Brock Lesnar for quite some time, and he believes that it's only a matter of time until they cross paths again in WWE.Bryan Danielson recently sat down with The Ringer and discussed Kingston's WWE Championship reign in 2019. Danielson's story with Kingston over the title leading up to WrestleMania 35 wound up being ...