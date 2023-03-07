Gunther: ” Io e Brock Lesnar siamo destinati ad affrontarci” (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Il ring general Gunther è campione intercontinentale da 270 giorni, e dal suo debutto lo scorso anno ha dimostrato di essere uno dei talenti più brillanti dell’attuale panorama WWE. Negli scorsi mesi alcuni rumor lo vedevano addirittura sfidare Brock Lesnar a WrestleMania, anche se pare che l’idea non sia mai stata effettivamente presa in considerazione dalla federazione di Stamford. Durante un’apparizione al “The Ringer Wrestling Show” l’ex WALTER ha parlato di “The Beast”, dicendo che i loro destini sono destinati ad incrociarsi. ” Dovrà succedere” ” Il match tra me e Brock dovrà succedere prima o poi. Penso di aver reso Brock il mio ostacolo personale più importante. La Royal Rumble è stata la prima occasione in cui ci siamo incontrati, ed è stato un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
