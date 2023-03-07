FDA Grants Lenire® Tinnitus Treatment Device De Novo Approval (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Neuromod Devices Ltd. announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo Approval to Lenire, the first bimodal neuromodulation Device of its kind to be approved by the FDA for the Treatment of Tinnitus. Tinnitus, which is commonly known as 'ringing in the ears', is a complex neurological condition that causes a perception of sound when there is no external source. It is estimated that at least 25 million Americans2 are currently suffering from Tinnitus. Tinnitus is a silent burden on the USA's national healthcare system, costing an estimated $660 per patient per year for visits to clinics alone3. Tinnitus is also the most prevalent and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
