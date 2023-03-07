Reddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboPosticipo Serie A : Torino-Bologna 1-0Sciopero Francia : stop arrivo carburantiEA SPORTS FA PARTNERSHIP CON NWSL E NWSLPADormire bene grazie a pareti dai toni freddi e luce caldaIN ARRIVO I GIOCHI IN SCATOLA DEDICATI A DUNGEONS & DRAGONS50$ di credito Steam se acquisti e recensisci un laptop MSI con ...WWE 2K23 DLCDragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Ultime Blog

Emotn launches the N1 in Europe - A Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector

Emotn launches the N1 in Europe - A Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Featuring access to the Netflix library at the press of a button, the N1 delivers a theater-like audio-visual experience with Dolby Audio through dual 5W speakers and a large projection size of up to 120 inches TUMWATER, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dynamic smart Projector brand, Emotn, a sub-brand of Dangbei, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first and latest Netflix Officially Licensed Projector in Europe, the Emotn N1. Packed with native 1080P full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens and a maximum projection size of 120 inches, the Emotn N1 instantly enters the extensive Netflix library after booting and presents its rich content in a crisp, clear and vibrant way. Combined with Dolby Audio ...
