e& reports a record 7 4% growth in consolidated net profit to AED 10 0 billion in FY 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) - Board proposes dividend of AED 0.40 per share for H2, representing a total dividend of AED 0.80 per share for FYABU DHABI, UAE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/; today announced itsfinancial results for fiscal yearreporting an impressiveinnetby a7.4 per cent to AED 10.0revenues reached to AED 52.4, aof 4.7 per cent year-over-year, at constant exchange rates, underpinned by the Group's successful business transformation, expanding to new business verticals and diversifying the revenue streams.EBITDA increased by 3.7 per cent ...