Da Understudy | Jonathan Majors reciterà nel film Amazon | Spike Lee tratta per la regia

Da Understudy, Jonathan Majors reciterà nel film Amazon: Spike Lee tratta per la regia (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Jonathan Majors, attualmente al cinema con Creed III, reciterà in Da Understudy per Amazon e Westbrook Studios. Come riportato in esclusiva da Deadline, Spike Lee sarebbe in trattative per ricoprire il ruolo di regista del film: se tutto dovesse concludersi per il meglio, il regista si riunirà con l’attore statunitense dopo Da 5 Bloods. Majors, inoltre, produrrà il lungometraggio sotto l’egida della Tall Street Productions. Amazon Studios ha ottenuto la sceneggiatura di Da Understudy in una situazione competitiva. Tom Hanada (Motherland), Zach Strauss (SMILF) e Tyler Cole hanno scritto la sceneggiatura, basata su una storia originale di Cole e sviluppata internamente da Westbrook. L’accordo tra ...
