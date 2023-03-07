Da Understudy, Jonathan Majors reciterà nel film Amazon: Spike Lee tratta per la regia (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Jonathan Majors, attualmente al cinema con Creed III, reciterà in Da Understudy per Amazon e Westbrook Studios. Come riportato in esclusiva da Deadline, Spike Lee sarebbe in trattative per ricoprire il ruolo di regista del film: se tutto dovesse concludersi per il meglio, il regista si riunirà con l’attore statunitense dopo Da 5 Bloods. Majors, inoltre, produrrà il lungometraggio sotto l’egida della Tall Street Productions. Amazon Studios ha ottenuto la sceneggiatura di Da Understudy in una situazione competitiva. Tom Hanada (Motherland), Zach Strauss (SMILF) e Tyler Cole hanno scritto la sceneggiatura, basata su una storia originale di Cole e sviluppata internamente da Westbrook. L’accordo tra ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Da Understudy, Jonathan Majors nel film Amazon: Spike Lee alla regia Everyeye Cinema
'Da Understudy': Jonathan Majors to Star in New Drama, Spike Lee in Talks to DirectJonathan Majors is on a roll, the actor has signed on to Westbrook Studios and Amazon Studios’ Da Understudy. He will star in as well as produce the film under his Tall Street banner, which is ...
James Marsden Freevee Series ‘Jury Duty’ Sets Cast & Premiere Date; Drops TrailerAmazon Freevee’s new docu-style comedy series Jury Duty is set to premiere with four episodes on April 7. The 8-episode multi-camera comedy starring James Marsden will drop two new episodes each ...
Understudy JonathanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Understudy Jonathan