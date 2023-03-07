Da Understudy | Jonathan Majors reciterà nel film Amazon | Spike Lee tratta per la regia

Da Understudy, Jonathan Majors nel film Amazon: Spike Lee alla regia Everyeye Cinema

Jonathan Majors is on a roll, the actor has signed on to Westbrook Studios and Amazon Studios’ Da Understudy. He will star in as well as produce the film under his Tall Street banner, which is ...Amazon Freevee’s new docu-style comedy series Jury Duty is set to premiere with four episodes on April 7. The 8-episode multi-camera comedy starring James Marsden will drop two new episodes each ...