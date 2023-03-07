Creature Commandos | James Gunn smentisce un rumor su Henry Cavill

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... orgoglionerd : Creature Commandos: il casting è quasi finito - orgoglionerd : Creature Commandos: il casting è quasi finito - RetweetDc : RT @NerdPool_IT: Creature Commandos: quasi terminato il casting - - NerdPool_IT : Creature Commandos: quasi terminato il casting - -

A inaugurare il Capitolo 1 sarà la serie animata, su HBO Max nel 2025, poco dopo approderà nei cinema Superman: Legacy, la cui uscita è prevista l'11 luglio 2025.Molti di questi progetti sono attualmente ancora nelle prime fasi di sviluppo , a differenza diche invece sarebbe vicina ad un importante traguardo. Nelle ultime ore il regista di ...Lui, infatti, è stato ingaggiato solo "sei mesi fa" come sceneggiatore della pellicola, ma sia il reboot di Superman che la serie tv animataerano progetti già in fase di sviluppo. ...

Creature Commandos, James Gunn smentisce un rumor su Henry ... Movieplayer

Il boss dei DC Studios James Gunn smentisce un rumor riguardante la nuova serie DC Creature Commandos e Henry Cavill.Fans of Henry Cavill are desperate for the actor to return to the DCU in some capacity, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.