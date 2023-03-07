LA GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA ORA LIVE IN EA SPORTS FIFA 23The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition è ora disponibileWWE 2K23 MyGM - svelate le caratteristicheDestiny 2: L'Eclissi: La radice degli incubi la nuova incursione Metal: Hellsinger - primo DLC, Dream of the BeastASUS - schede madri Intel serie 700 supportano le memorie DDR5LE EROINE DEI VIDEOGAME TORNANO PROTAGONISTEArriva l’Episodio 6 Atto II di VALORANTSomeday You'll Return: Director's Cut, in arrivo per consoleFARMCON 23: NUOVO APPUNTAMENTO ALLA CONVENTION UFFICIALE IN LUGLIOUltime Blog

Creature Commandos | James Gunn smentisce un rumor su Henry Cavill

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos, James Gunn smentisce un rumor su Henry Cavill (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Il boss dei DC Studios James Gunn smentisce un rumor riguardante la nuova serie DC Creature Commandos e Henry Cavill. Altro giorno, altra smentita da parte di James Gunn, questa volta riguardante un rumor sulla nuova serie DC Creature Commandos e la presenza nello show di Henry Cavill, tra l'altro in un ruolo ben preciso. No, Henry Cavill non sarà uno dei protagonisti di Creature Commandos, la nuova serie tv in produzione ai DC Studios. Il debunking è ad opera dello stesso James Gunn, che ancora una volta utilizza i social media per ...
A inaugurare il Capitolo 1 sarà la serie animata Creature Commandos , su HBO Max nel 2025, poco dopo approderà nei cinema Superman: Legacy, la cui uscita è prevista l'11 luglio 2025.

Molti di questi progetti sono attualmente ancora nelle prime fasi di sviluppo , a differenza di Creature Commandos che invece sarebbe vicina ad un importante traguardo. Nelle ultime ore il regista di ...

Lui, infatti, è stato ingaggiato solo "sei mesi fa" come sceneggiatore della pellicola, ma sia il reboot di Superman che la serie tv animata Creature Commandos erano progetti già in fase di sviluppo. ...

James Gunn Debunks Rumors Of Henry Cavill's New DCU Role

Fans of Henry Cavill are desperate for the actor to return to the DCU in some capacity, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.
