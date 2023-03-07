Creature Commandos, James Gunn smentisce un rumor su Henry Cavill (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Il boss dei DC Studios James Gunn smentisce un rumor riguardante la nuova serie DC Creature Commandos e Henry Cavill. Altro giorno, altra smentita da parte di James Gunn, questa volta riguardante un rumor sulla nuova serie DC Creature Commandos e la presenza nello show di Henry Cavill, tra l'altro in un ruolo ben preciso. No, Henry Cavill non sarà uno dei protagonisti di Creature Commandos, la nuova serie tv in produzione ai DC Studios. Il debunking è ad opera dello stesso James Gunn, che ancora una volta utilizza i social media per ...Leggi su movieplayer
James Gunn: 'Finora è stato annunciato meno della metà del Capitolo 1 del nuovo DCU'A inaugurare il Capitolo 1 sarà la serie animata Creature Commandos , su HBO Max nel 2025, poco dopo approderà nei cinema Superman: Legacy, la cui uscita è prevista l'11 luglio 2025.
Creature Commandos, James Gunn aggiorna i fan: "Casting quasi completato"Molti di questi progetti sono attualmente ancora nelle prime fasi di sviluppo , a differenza di Creature Commandos che invece sarebbe vicina ad un importante traguardo. Nelle ultime ore il regista di ...
Superman: Legacy era nei piani da prima della creazione dei DC Studios; James Gunn aggiorna su Wonder WomanLui, infatti, è stato ingaggiato solo "sei mesi fa" come sceneggiatore della pellicola, ma sia il reboot di Superman che la serie tv animata Creature Commandos erano progetti già in fase di sviluppo. ...
James Gunn Debunks Rumors Of Henry Cavill's New DCU RoleFans of Henry Cavill are desperate for the actor to return to the DCU in some capacity, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.
