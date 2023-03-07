Reddito di cittadinanza : cosa cambia con MIATravolto da scuolabus a Fermo : muore bimboPosticipo Serie A : Torino-Bologna 1-0Sciopero Francia : stop arrivo carburantiEA SPORTS FA PARTNERSHIP CON NWSL E NWSLPADormire bene grazie a pareti dai toni freddi e luce caldaIN ARRIVO I GIOCHI IN SCATOLA DEDICATI A DUNGEONS & DRAGONS50$ di credito Steam se acquisti e recensisci un laptop MSI con ...WWE 2K23 DLCDragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Ultime Blog

Carlsberg Group plans expanded regenerative barley usage across brands in the UK | Finland and France

Carlsberg Group plans expanded regenerative barley usage across brands in the UK, Finland and France (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Carlsberg Group is forging ahead in its global move towards regenerative farming. The beer giant is taking strides with three pioneer brands in the UK, Finland and France, on its journey towards 100% regenerative agricultural practices by 2040.???  The brand commitments form part of the Group's new ZERO Farming Footprint ambition within its recently launched ESG programme, Together Towards Zero and Beyond. Within this, the Danish brewer has committed to sourcing 30% of all agricultural raw materials from regenerative practices and sustainable sources globally by 2030, reaching 100% by 2040. Aiming to promote biodiversity, restore soil health and support natural carbon capture, ...
