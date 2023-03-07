Amelia Announces $175 Million Investment from BuildGroup and Monroe Capital (Di martedì 7 marzo 2023) Trusted AI leader helps customers navigate chatbot frenzy. NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Amelia, the enterprise leader in Trusted AI, today announced a $175 Million Strategic Investment from BuildGroup and Monroe Capital that will provide financial Capital and business leadership. Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and TD Cowen advised the Company on its raise. This Investment comes at a critical time as many companies are considering how to navigate the OpenAI-enabled chatbot market frenzy without getting cut by bleeding-edge technology. Amelia offers a unique industry viewpoint on this hype cycle, moving beyond the limitations of ChatGPT by offering an enterprise AI option that delivers outcomes ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Uniswap: l’exchange sviluppa zkSync e raccoglie 165 milioni di dollari, ma perde utenti Cryptonomist
