Welcome to the Future | Bybit Partners with Mastercard to Offer Crypto Payments Debit Card

Welcome the

Welcome to the Future: Bybit Partners with Mastercard to Offer Crypto Payments Debit Card (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) (Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - www.bertocco.it - 6 March 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited Crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of Bybit Card, a Debit Card powered by the MasterCard network, issued by Moorwand. This Card will allow users to off-ramp Crypto into the fiat world to make purchases or take out cash from ATMs with ease. Bybit Card will enable users to skip intermediaries and other off-ramp providers and Debit their Crypto balances directly to pay for goods and services. It will be available for clients in eligible countries in Europe and the UK who have completed the necessary KYC and AML ...
