TMNT: John Cena e Jackie Chan nel reboot animato delle Tartarughe Ninja (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) TMNT si avvarrà della collaborazione di John Cena e Jackie Chan, che prenderanno parte al reboot animato delle Tartarughe Ninja. Seth Rogen è salito sul palco dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards sabato sera per rivelare il cast completo del reboot animato Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, compresi gli attori adolescenti che doppiano la squadra di eroi e Jackie Chan nel ruolo di Splinter. Come riportato da Variety, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu e Brady Noon daranno voce rispettivamente ai ruoli di Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo e Raffaello. Il quartetto è stato presentato da Seth Rogen, produttore e ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
John Cena darà la voce a Rocksteady in TMNT: Mutant Mayhem The Shield Of Wrestling
Jackie Chan is Splinter in upcoming TMNT Mutant Mayhem movieAfter a decade of being sheltered from the human world, the turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teenagers.
Jackie Chan, Post Malone and More Join Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' FilmSeth Rogen has unveiled the main voice cast of his upcoming movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The CG-animated theatrical film will feature an all-star cast featuring Jackie Chan as ...
