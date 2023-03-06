Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Salute e bellezza della pelle: il ruolo del collagene marinoLG PRESENTA NUOVI SPEAKER: XBOOM 360 XO3 E GO XG9QASUS annuncia i monitor ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNLEGO Certified Store Torino apre le porte agli appassionati Gaming Experience: come personalizzarla con Nanoleaf ShapesDURACELL - ACQUISTI IN NEGOZIO GRAZIE ALLA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYSabart - nuovo software per servizio al clienteEvento Collezione Guardia Imperiale Apex LegendsTOWER OF FANTASY - FENRIR ultimo simulacro in arrivo nel giocoUltime Blog

TMNT: John Cena e Jackie Chan nel reboot animato delle Tartarughe Ninja (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) TMNT si avvarrà della collaborazione di John Cena e Jackie Chan, che prenderanno parte al reboot animato delle Tartarughe Ninja. Seth Rogen è salito sul palco dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards sabato sera per rivelare il cast completo del reboot animato Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, compresi gli attori adolescenti che doppiano la squadra di eroi e Jackie Chan nel ruolo di Splinter. Come riportato da Variety, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu e Brady Noon daranno voce rispettivamente ai ruoli di Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo e Raffaello. Il quartetto è stato presentato da Seth Rogen, produttore e ...
Jackie Chan is Splinter in upcoming TMNT Mutant Mayhem movie

After a decade of being sheltered from the human world, the turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teenagers.

Jackie Chan, Post Malone and More Join Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Film

Seth Rogen has unveiled the main voice cast of his upcoming movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The CG-animated theatrical film will feature an all-star cast featuring Jackie Chan as ...
