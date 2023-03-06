TeDan Surgical Innovations Takes a Leap Across the Atlantic with the Launch of TeDan Surgical Innovations GmbH (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc. (TSI), a global leader in Surgical access systems, is proud to announce the Launch of TeDan Surgical Innovations GmbH (TSI GmbH), a new legal commercial entity based in Germany, as a response to growing demand and business expansion in the European region. TSI GmbH will serve as TSI's EMEA headquarters led by its newly appointed Managing Director, Markus Lanski, who joins the team with a wealth of industry knowledge following his time as Managing Director & Chief Sales Marketing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
