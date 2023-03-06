Sonata Software Achieves the Status of Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - Attains all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations BENGALURU, India, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, announced that it has attained all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. These designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft Solution areas. Sonata has achieved the Solutions Partner designations in Business Applications, Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security. The Solutions Partner designation is awarded ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, announced that it has attained all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. These designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft Solution areas. Sonata has achieved the Solutions Partner designations in Business Applications, Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security. The Solutions Partner designation is awarded ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... jschanan : Sonata Software - jschanan : SONATA SOFTWARE - rkgupta535 : @vivbajaj Sonata Software :) - itshamar007 : @Debabrata_222 Sonata software - DashBhagu : @Technicalchart1 @kuttrapali26 @Puretechnicals9 @KommawarSwapnil @Anshi_________ Sonata Software?? -
Sonata Software signs with Mumbai Indians as Associate Partner for Women's T20 league in IndiaBANGALORE, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has signed up with Mumbai Indians as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 women's league in ...
Sonata Software signs definitive agreement with Quant Systems Inc., An Enterprise Data Analytics and Cloud Modernization companyTo acquire 100% stake in all - cash deal The biggest - ever acquisition in Sonata Software's history, accelerates Sonata's capabilities in Modernization and Digital Engineering space BANGALORE, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Sonata Software, a leading Modernization ...
Update per 8 milioni di auto contro la Kia ChallengeStando a quanto dichiarato dall'automaker, l'aggiornamento software modifica alcuni moduli di ... Le prime a riceverlo saranno le Elantra del periodo 2017 - 2020, le Sonata prodotte nel 2015 - 2019 e le ...
Hyundai ha pronto un software gratuito per mettere fine ai furti delle sue auto Everyeye Auto
Sonata Software signs definitive agreement with Quant Systems Inc., An Enterprise Data Analytics and Cloud Modernization companyTo acquire 100% stake in all-cash dealThe biggest-ever acquisition in Sonata Software's history, accelerates Sonata's capabilities in Modernization and Digital Engineering spaceBANGALORE, India, Feb.
Così una challenge su TikTok ha portato a un'epidemia di furti d'auto, causando 14 incidenti gravi e 8 mortiUn tiktok diventato virale nel luglio 2022 ha innescato la Kia Challenge: in pochi minuti e con strumenti banali come un cavo Usb e un caricabatterie era possibile mettere in moto e rubare diversi mod ...
Sonata SoftwareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sonata Software