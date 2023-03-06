Savlon Swasth India announces Sachin Tendulkar as the World's First 'Hand Ambassador' to inspire billions to wash hands (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) NEW DELHI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In a unique move, Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled the World's First 'Hand Ambassador' with one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing World, the Master Blaster, has inspired generations with the many Firsts in cricketing history. Now, in yet another First, he lends his priceless Hands to a special cause – as a Hand Ambassador to inspire billions to practice proper Handwashing. ITC's Savlon ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
