Savlon Swasth India announces Sachin Tendulkar as the World' s First ' Hand Ambassador' to inspire billions to wash hands

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) NEW DELHI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/In a unique move,Mission unveiled the's' with one of the greatest cricketers of all time,. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing, the Master Blaster, hasd generations with the manys in cricketing history. Now, in yet another, he lends his pricelesss to a special cause – as atoto practice propering. ITC's...