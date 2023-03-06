Salute e bellezza della pelle: il ruolo del collagene marinoLG PRESENTA NUOVI SPEAKER: XBOOM 360 XO3 E GO XG9QASUS annuncia i monitor ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNLEGO Certified Store Torino apre le porte agli appassionati Gaming Experience: come personalizzarla con Nanoleaf ShapesDURACELL - ACQUISTI IN NEGOZIO GRAZIE ALLA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYSabart - nuovo software per servizio al clienteEvento Collezione Guardia Imperiale Apex LegendsTOWER OF FANTASY - FENRIR ultimo simulacro in arrivo nel giocoSony presenta la gamma TV BRAVIA XR 2023Ultime Blog

Morto Gary Rossington | fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd

Commenta
Morto Gary Rossington, fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) Leggi Anche E' Morto Ed King, pioniere del rock e chitarrista dei Lynyrd Skynyrd Famoso per l'assolo 'Free Bird' Gary Rossington soffriva di problemi cardiaci e si era sottoposto a un intervento ...
√ Addio a Gary Rossington, membro fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nell'ottobre 2021, Gary Rossington era tornato sul palco insieme ai Lynyrd Skynyrd, quattro mesi dopo essere stato operato d'urgenza al cuore  a luglio . Anche nel 2019 il chitarrista aveva subito un ...

Morto Gary Rossington, ultimo membro fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd: sopravvisse a un incidente aereo nel 1977

Morto chitarrista Gary Rossington, fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd - Ultima Ora  Agenzia ANSA

