Morto Gary Rossington | fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd

E' morto Ed King, pioniere del rock e chitarrista dei Lynyrd Skynyrd. Famoso per l'assolo 'Free Bird', soffriva di problemi cardiaci e si era sottoposto a un intervento

E' morto Ed King, pioniere del rock e chitarrista dei Lynyrd Skynyrd. Famoso per l'assolo 'Free Bird'. Rossington soffriva di problemi cardiaci e si era sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico al cuore. Nell'ottobre 2021, Rossington era tornato sul palco insieme ai Lynyrd Skynyrd, quattro mesi dopo essere stato operato d'urgenza al cuore a luglio. Anche nel 2019 il chitarrista aveva subito un intervento. Il chitarrista Gary Rossington, l'ultimo membro fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd, è morto all'età di 71 anni. Lo ha annunciato la band americana, senza specificare le cause del decesso.

Morto chitarrista Gary Rossington, fondatore dei Lynyrd Skynyrd - Ultima Ora Agenzia ANSA

