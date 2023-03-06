INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JUSTICE KICKS OFF IN RIYADH

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of JUSTICE (MOJ) successfully concluded the first day of its inaugural INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE on JUSTICE in RIYADH. Over the course of the day, 12 INTERNATIONAL speakers led panel discussions and dedicated workshops to address the CONFERENCE's central theme, 'Facilitating Access to JUSTICE Through Digital Innovation', and shared their expertise on the transformative impact of technology in the field of global JUSTICE. In his speech at the opening of the CONFERENCE, H.E. Dr. Walid al-Samaani, Saudi Arabia's Minister of JUSTICE, explored how JUSTICE systems are changing rapidly in light of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... raggioverde_srl : Giorno 1 e 2 marzo abbiamo partecipato alla Biostimolanti Conference, presso l'International Airport Hotel di Catan… - djembeprince : International press conference 'Se Mi Manchi' - newsinc24 : #President inaugurates International Dharma Dhamma conference in Bhopal, - OsservatoriOPPP : Cari lettori di #OPPP!, siamo lieti di invitarvi ad assistere online al #Convegno sulla comunicazione implicita, ev… - Esriitalia : #Esri International Infrastructure #Management & GIS Conference 2023 | 17-19 Aprile | Francoforte ?Fino al 28 Febbr… -
Vidgo Adds Tennis Channel to Its Expanding Lineup of Over 150 ChannelsTennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and ...MarketAxess to Participate in the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference ...
Conservatori e Atlantici. Il Cpac di Trump spiegato da Carlo Fidanza (FdI)... l'appuntamento annuale organizzato dalla Conservative political action conference, la più grande ... la Heritage Foundation, l'Hudson Institute e l'International Republican Institute L'opportunità di ...
egnite, Inc. Announces Groundbreaking Research from its Database at American College of Cardiology Conference 2023Contacts Torrey Loper egnite 480 - 467 - 8685 Torrey.loper@egnitehealth.com Articoli correlati Mitsubishi Electric Ranked 4th Globally and 1st Among Japanese Companies in International Patent ...
19-21 settembre 2023, Abruzzo (Italy) - GeoVet 2023 International ... Rivista GEOmedia