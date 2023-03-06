Sabart - nuovo software per servizio al clienteEvento Collezione Guardia Imperiale Apex LegendsTOWER OF FANTASY - FENRIR ultimo simulacro in arrivo nel giocoSony presenta la gamma TV BRAVIA XR 2023Veeam - i vincitori italiani dei ProPartner Award per il 2022Il VIDEO della tremenda caduta di Enrique Llopis nei 60 ostacoli agli ...GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...Ultime Blog

IEI announces powerful and expandable embedded box PC for mission-critical IIoT applications at the edge

IEI announces

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
IEI announces powerful and expandable embedded box PC for mission-critical IIoT applications at the edge (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - TAIPEI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

IEI Integration Corp., a leading edge-computing solution provider, announces the powerful, reliable and scalable embedded box PC, TANK-XM811, with 13th Gen Intel® Raptor-Lake Core™ processor. With Intel® Hybrid Technology integrated for outstanding multi-threaded performance, multiple expansion options via wide variety of expansion modules and rugged design for reliable operation in harsh environments, the TANK-XM811 is designed for advanced IIoT applications at the rugged edge. Even edge computing requires higher speeds of data processing, increased data quantity, and heavier workloads, the TANK enables the acquisition, processing, and display of incoming data in near real-time.  powerful ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

IEI Integration Corp.: IEI announces powerful and expandable embedded box PC for mission-critical IIoT applications at the edge

IEI Integration Corp., a leading edge-computing solution provider, announces the powerful, reliable and scalable embedded box PC, TANK-XM811, with 13th ...

transcosmos establishes Metaverse Promotion Department, an organization designed for promoting metaverse utilization among enterprises

Metaverse Promotion Department, an organization specifically designed for promoting the use of metaverse among enterprises. Adding services for the metaverse field to the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IEI announces
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IEI announces announces powerful expandable embedded mission