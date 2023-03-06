IEI announces powerful and expandable embedded box PC for mission-critical IIoT applications at the edge (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - TAIPEI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IEI Integration Corp., a leading edge-computing solution provider, announces the powerful, reliable and scalable embedded box PC, TANK-XM811, with 13th Gen Intel® Raptor-Lake Core™ processor. With Intel® Hybrid Technology integrated for outstanding multi-threaded performance, multiple expansion options via wide variety of expansion modules and rugged design for reliable operation in harsh environments, the TANK-XM811 is designed for advanced IIoT applications at the rugged edge. Even edge computing requires higher speeds of data processing, increased data quantity, and heavier workloads, the TANK enables the acquisition, processing, and display of incoming data in near real-time.
