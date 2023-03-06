Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Salute e bellezza della pelle: il ruolo del collagene marinoLG PRESENTA NUOVI SPEAKER: XBOOM 360 XO3 E GO XG9QASUS annuncia i monitor ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNLEGO Certified Store Torino apre le porte agli appassionati Gaming Experience: come personalizzarla con Nanoleaf ShapesDURACELL - ACQUISTI IN NEGOZIO GRAZIE ALLA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYSabart - nuovo software per servizio al clienteEvento Collezione Guardia Imperiale Apex LegendsTOWER OF FANTASY - FENRIR ultimo simulacro in arrivo nel giocoUltime Blog

HUBLOT ANNOUNCES CONTEMPORARY ARTIST DANIEL ARSHAM AS A NEW AMBASSADOR

HUBLOT ANNOUNCES CONTEMPORARY ARTIST DANIEL ARSHAM AS A NEW AMBASSADOR (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - To kick-off the collaboration, DANIEL ARSHAM created a HUBLOT-inspired 20-metre sundial installation in the Zermatt snowscape in Schwarzsee, at 2583m. ZERMATT, Switzerland, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Swiss watchmaker continues its quest to be first, unique by announcing the American CONTEMPORARY ARTIST DANIEL ARSHAM as a new AMBASSADOR. Based in New York City, DANIEL is known for his powerful works across painting, sculpture, installation, and film. He has frequently explored the concept of time throughout his oeuvre, particularly through his Connecting Time series of works and his iconic Hourglass. To start the clock on the new collaboration and to celebrate the eternal links between watchmaking, art and craft, ...
To kick-off the collaboration, Daniel Arsham created a Hublot-inspired 20-metre sundial installation in the Zermatt snowscape in Schwarzsee, at 2583m. ZERMATT, Switzerland, March 6, 2023 ...

The Swiss watchmaker continues its quest to be first, unique by announcing the American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham as a new Ambassador. Based in New York City, Daniel is known for his powerful ...
