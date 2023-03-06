Huasun Ranked as a BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - XUANCHENG, China, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/Energy, ("") a first-class photovoltaic (PV), has been named on the list of1 PVs by BloombergNEF () for Q1 of 2023.is a globally leading provider of research into green energy trends, and its quarterlying for global PVs is generally regarded as the gold standard in the panel manufacturing industry. Judged on factors such as product quality assurance and bankability, a1 ranking reflects industry recognition for brand credibility on a global scale. From the time of application to being named on the list, ...