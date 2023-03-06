Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 annunciato Salute e bellezza della pelle: il ruolo del collagene marinoLG PRESENTA NUOVI SPEAKER: XBOOM 360 XO3 E GO XG9QASUS annuncia i monitor ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNLEGO Certified Store Torino apre le porte agli appassionati Gaming Experience: come personalizzarla con Nanoleaf ShapesDURACELL - ACQUISTI IN NEGOZIO GRAZIE ALLA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYSabart - nuovo software per servizio al clienteEvento Collezione Guardia Imperiale Apex LegendsTOWER OF FANTASY - FENRIR ultimo simulacro in arrivo nel giocoUltime Blog

CLAIRE'S CELEBRATES ITS NEW PARIS STORE AND LAUNCH OF MINI V MAGAZINE DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK (Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) Designed with Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti, the future forward lab in PARIS' 11th Arrondissement and Gen Z MAGAZINE MINI V immerse consumers in the world of CLAIRE's HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Global brand CLAIRE's is continuing to cement its foothold in FASHION and culture with the opening of its new STORE in PARIS, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand. Ushering in a new era of retail, the STORE was designed in collaboration with CLAIRE's Creative Director in Residence, Nicola Formichetti. Today CLAIRE's will celebrate the STORE, located on Rue Faubourg St. Antoine, and the ...
Designed with Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti, the future forward lab in Paris' 11th Arrondissement and Gen Z magazine MINI V immerse consumers in the world of Claire's HOFFMAN ...

Global brand Claire's is continuing to cement its foothold in fashion and culture with the opening of its new store in Paris, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand.
