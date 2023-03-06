CLAIRE' S CELEBRATES ITS NEW PARIS STORE AND LAUNCH OF MINI V MAGAZINE DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK

(Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) Designed with Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti, the future forward lab in' 11th Arrondissement and Gen ZV immerse consumers in the world of's HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/Global brand's is continuing to cement its foothold inand culture with the opening of its newin, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand. Ushering in a new era of retail, thewas designed in collaboration with's Creative Director in Residence, Nicola Formichetti. Today's will celebrate the, located on Rue Faubourg St. Antoine, and the ...

... Tia's glamourous look outlined a feminine silhouette thatendless female strength and ... beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie, and shares her beauty and fashion ...... Tia's glamourous look outlined a feminine silhouette thatendless female strength and ... beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie, and shares her beauty and fashion ...

Gli stivali bianchi di Jessica Biel sono gli stivaletti moda da copiare Marie Claire

Designed with Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti, the future forward lab in Paris' 11th Arrondissement and Gen Z magazine MINI V immerse consumers in the world of Claire's HOFFMAN ...Global brand Claire's is continuing to cement its foothold in fashion and culture with the opening of its new store in Paris, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand.