CGTN | China targets high-quality development on its path to modernization

(Di lunedì 6 marzo 2023) - BEIJING, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/When meeting the press on Sunday morning, Shan Zenghai, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, announced that his company, a construction giant of the country, now has lifted cranes to new heights. Rising above obscurity in the sector of manufacturing, the group now boasts full proprietary intellectual property rights for all key components of its all-terrain cranes, injecting fresh impetus into's, Shan said. Hours later in the afternoon, the NPC deputy from the delegation of east'sJiangsu Province welcomed an important fellow deputy – President Xi Jinping – to their deliberations at the first session of the 14th NPC after the nation's top legislature ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Marisab79879802 : RT @EnricoFaraboll1: ??????????????Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti… - ologrammi : RT @liliaragnar: Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti hanno minat… - liliaragnar : Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti hann… - fabiodominici73 : RT @EnricoFaraboll1: ??????????????Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti… - veratto_A : RT @EnricoFaraboll1: ??????????????Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti… -

https://news..com/news/2023 - 03 - 05/- advances - new - modernization - drive - with - confidence - synergy - 1hVgAUvAa4g/index.html View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news ...... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- targets - high - quality - development - on - its - path - to - modernization - 301762946.htmlhttps://news..com/news/2023 - 03 - 04/How - CPPCC - proposals - contribute - to -- s - policymaking - 1hUap8kZAfS/index.html View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - ...

Firenze, incendio in un appartamento: 2 morti Lifestyleblog

With a spring in his step after an uptick in tourists to his region, Wu Guoping, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) ...Imam of China’s largest Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, Mamat Juma said that in recent years, China’s central government and local authorities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have provided ...