WWE | Adam Pearce tra i principali produttori di segmenti e match dell'ultimo SmackDown

WWE Adam

WWE: Adam Pearce tra i principali produttori di segmenti e match dell’ultimo SmackDown (Di domenica 5 marzo 2023) Viene resa nota da Fightful la lista dei produttori di segmenti e match dell’ultima puntata di SmackDown. Tra i vari producer vi è anche un volto noto a moltissimi fan della WWE, Adam Pearce, anche lui produttore nonché General Manager. Di seguito la lista completa: Segmento tra Cody Rhodes e Roman Reigns (Michael Hayes), Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan ( Peter Williams ), Dominik Misteryo vs Santos Escobar ( Jason Jordan ), Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, New Day, LA Knight e Karrion Kross ( Adam Pearce ), Tegan Nox vs Shayna Baszler ( Kenny Dykstra ), segmento di Bobby Lashley ( Adam Pearce ), Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa (Michael Hayes).
Jay Briscoe, morto in un incidente il campione di wrestling

La sua storia approfondimento Percy Jackson, il wrestler Adam Copeland sarà Ares Jay, insieme a suo ... In particolare l'ex wrestler e vicepresidente della WWE, Triple H lo ricorda così: 'Un artista ...

10 WWE PPVs That Went Downhill After The Opening Match

Mabel crushed Adam Bomb and Camp Cornette (Owen Hart and Yokozuna) retained the tag team titles against The Smoking Gunns (Bart and Billy Gunn). At least the opening match was excellent, as Bret Hart ...

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For February 20-24

There were no producers listed for the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment - Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander for Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce - Shelton Benjamin and MVP accompanied Cedric ...
