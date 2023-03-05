WWE: Adam Pearce tra i principali produttori di segmenti e match dell’ultimo SmackDown (Di domenica 5 marzo 2023) Viene resa nota da Fightful la lista dei produttori di segmenti e match dell’ultima puntata di SmackDown. Tra i vari producer vi è anche un volto noto a moltissimi fan della WWE, Adam Pearce, anche lui produttore nonché General Manager. Di seguito la lista completa: Segmento tra Cody Rhodes e Roman Reigns (Michael Hayes), Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan ( Peter Williams ), Dominik Misteryo vs Santos Escobar ( Jason Jordan ), Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, New Day, LA Knight e Karrion Kross ( Adam Pearce ), Tegan Nox vs Shayna Baszler ( Kenny Dykstra ), segmento di Bobby Lashley ( Adam Pearce ), Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa (Michael Hayes). Leggi su zonawrestling
Jay Briscoe, morto in un incidente il campione di wrestlingLa sua storia approfondimento Percy Jackson, il wrestler Adam Copeland sarà Ares Jay, insieme a suo ... In particolare l'ex wrestler e vicepresidente della WWE, Triple H lo ricorda così: 'Un artista ...
