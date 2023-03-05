Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Adam Pearce tra i principali produttori di segmenti e match dell’ultimo SmackDown -

La sua storia approfondimento Percy Jackson, il wrestlerCopeland sarà Ares Jay, insieme a suo ... In particolare l'ex wrestler e vicepresidente della, Triple H lo ricorda così: 'Un artista ...La sua storia approfondimento Percy Jackson, il wrestlerCopeland sarà Ares Jay, insieme a suo ... In particolare l'ex wrestler e vicepresidente della, Triple H lo ricorda così: 'Un artista ...

WWE Raw Report 13/02/2023 - Rawsense Tuttowrestling

Mabel crushed Adam Bomb and Camp Cornette (Owen Hart and Yokozuna) retained the tag team titles against The Smoking Gunns (Bart and Billy Gunn). At least the opening match was excellent, as Bret Hart ...There were no producers listed for the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment - Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander for Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce - Shelton Benjamin and MVP accompanied Cedric ...