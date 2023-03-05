GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Davide Ghiotto sfida la corazzata olandese nei 10000 metri (Di domenica 5 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE  Buongiorno e benvenuti nella DIRETTA LIVE testuale dell’ultima giornata dei Mondiali di Speed skating di Heerenveen 2023. L’Italia cala l’ultima carta da medaglia con Davide Ghiotto che sfida i fenomeni olandesi nei 10000 metri che gli regalarono una sensazionale medaglia di bronzo Olimpica a Pechino 2022. L’azzurro scenderà in pista nella quarta batteria, opposto al padrone di casa Patrick Roest. Olandesi che lanceranno l’assalto al podio anche con Jorrit Bergsma, che dopo le fatiche della mass start tornerà sul ghiaccio amico per l’ultima gara di questa kermesse iridata. Stesso discorso per il belga Bart Swings e per il ...
LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Andrea Giovannini splendido bronzo nella mass start! Quinto posto per Laura Peveri  OA Sport

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Andrea Giovannini splendido bronzo nella mass start! Quinto posto per Laura Peveri

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 17:33 Termina qui anche la nostra DIRETTA LIVE testuale. Grazie per averci seguito, appuntamento a domani. A tutti gli amici e lettori di OA Sport buon proseg ...

LIVE Speed skating, Mondiali 2023 in DIRETTA: Laura Peveri e Andrea Giovannini per la medaglia nelle mass start

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno e benvenuti nella DIRETTA LIVE testuale della penultima giornata dei Mondiali di speed skating 2023. Sull’anello di ghiaccio di Heerenveen (Paesi B ...
