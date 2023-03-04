GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

United Rugby Championship | Treviso corsara a Swansea | battuti gli Ospreys con un brivido finale

United Rugby

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

zazoom
Commenta
United Rugby Championship: Treviso corsara a Swansea, battuti gli Ospreys con un brivido finale (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) Si è conclusa a Swansea la sfida tra gli Ospreys e la Benetton Treviso, match valevole per la quindicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship. Partita fondamentale per i ragazzi di Marco Bortolami in chiave corsa playoff. Ecco come è andata. Avvio difficile per la Benetton, che nei primi minuti sbaglia un po’ troppo, soffre in mischia chiusa e concede agli Ospreys subito la chance di fare punti, con una touche sui 5 metri. Ancora un fallo biancoverde e sulla seguente azione palla al largo per Morgan e prima meta del match con gli Ospreys avanti 5-0. Treviso che continua a sbagliare, ma in difesa questa volta si salva e nulla di fatto. E sul primo possesso buono per la Benetton ottima giocata di Umaga, Drago e offload per Mendy che ...
Leggi su oasport

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Rugbymeet : URC, il XV di Benetton per la sfida agli Ospreys #OSPvBEN #Benetton #Ospreys #URC #UnitedRugbyChampionship… - ZebreParma : RT @Eurosport_IT: LE ZEBRE TORNANO IN CAMPO @ZebreParma ed i Glasgow Warriors si sfidano nella BKT United Rugby Championship ?????? Appuntam… - Raiworlds : RT @Eurosport_IT: LE ZEBRE TORNANO IN CAMPO @ZebreParma ed i Glasgow Warriors si sfidano nella BKT United Rugby Championship ?????? Appuntam… - Eurosport_IT : LE ZEBRE TORNANO IN CAMPO @ZebreParma ed i Glasgow Warriors si sfidano nella BKT United Rugby Championship ?????? Ap… -

Verstappen in pole position nel Gp del Bahrain. Perez secondo davanti alle Ferrari. Leclerc: "Più vicini alle Red Bull di quanto pensassimo"

...30 Newcastle - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 2 16:00 Leeds United - Southampton 1 - 0 16:...00 Ternana - Cittadella 1 - 2 14:00 Venezia - Cagliari 0 - 0 16:15 Genoa - SPAL 3 - 0 RUGBY - SEI ...

Sofia Goggia: "Ho toppato i Mondiali ma voglio vincere tutto fino al 2027. Sanremo Aspetto l'invito"

...30 Newcastle - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 2 16:00 Leeds United - Southampton 1 - 0 16:...00 Ternana - Cittadella 1 - 2 14:00 Venezia - Cagliari 0 - 0 16:15 Genoa - SPAL 3 - 0 RUGBY - SEI ...

F1, Bahrain: sfida al Sakhir, il circuito nel deserto dove c'era una fattoria di cammelli

...30 Newcastle - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0 - 2 16:00 Leeds United - Southampton 1 - 0 16:...00 Ternana - Cittadella 1 - 2 14:00 Venezia - Cagliari 0 - 0 16:15 Genoa - SPAL 3 - 0 RUGBY - SEI ...

URC: la formazione delle Zebre per la trasferta contro i Glasgow Warriors  OnRugby

Ripresa a senso unico, Zebre sconfitte a Glasgow 50-8

Dopo un ottimo avvio di partita e buona parte del primo tempo combattuta alla pari, le Zebre cedono sempre più gioco e terreno ai Glasgow Warriors che si mostrano padroni delle fasi di conquista. I tr ...

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow-Zebre 50-8, la franchigia italiana resta senza vittorie

Il 15° turno dello United Rugby Championship 2022-2023 vede la vittoria degli scozzesi dei Glasgow Warriors sulle Zebre per 50-8: ancora senza vittorie nella competizione la franchigia italiana, mentr ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : United Rugby
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : United Rugby United Rugby Championship Treviso corsara