The Good Mothers | recensione dei primi due episodi | la forza delle donne che sfidano la ‘Ndrangheta

The Good

The Good Mothers, recensione dei primi due episodi: la forza delle donne che sfidano la ‘Ndrangheta (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) La recensione dei primi due episodi di The Good Mothers, la serie Disney + sulle donne che hanno sfidato la ‘Ndrangheta, presentata all’ultimo Festival di Berlino dove ha vinto la prima edizione di Berlinale Series La ‘Ndrangheta è oggi considerata come la più pericolosa, influente e ricca associazione di stampo mafioso al mondo ed è talmente ramificata e inaccessible che provare a leggerla e a raccontarla è un compito gravoso. Disney + ci prova con The Good Mothers, e lo fa attraverso una prospettiva interessante: quella delle donne di ‘Ndrangheta, donne sottomesse ad un mondo fortemente maschilista e prevaricatore che hanno deciso di rialzare la ...
