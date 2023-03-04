Southampton-Leicester (sabato 04 marzo 2023 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) A quattordici giornate dalla fine del campionato il Southampton è ultimo in classifica con 18 punti, quattro in meno dell’attuale quota salvezza, mentre il Leicester è quattordicesimo con sei punti in più. Si può ben dire che al St Mary’s va in scena uno scontro diretto nella lotta per mantenere la categoria. Entrambe le squadre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) A quattordici giornate dalla fine del campionato ilè ultimo in classifica con 18 punti, quattro in meno dell’attuale quota salvezza, mentre ilè quattordicesimo con sei punti in più. Si può ben dire che al St Mary’s va in scena uno scontro diretto nella lotta per mantenere la categoria. Entrambe le squadre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... RogerBell5 : RT @vysyble: #SOULEI #SaintsFC #Southampton #LCFC #LeicesterCity #Leicester #PremierLeague All financial data 2017-21. - vysyble : #SOULEI #SaintsFC #Southampton #LCFC #LeicesterCity #Leicester #PremierLeague All financial data 2017-21. - infobetting : Southampton-Leicester (sabato 04 marzo 2023 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici - marcogarghe : Lo Sheffield Utd elimina il Tottenham e il Grimsby Town fa lo stesso con il Southampton. Aggiungendoci poi i succes… - JYsalta : @tcarapezza Chapeau...io arenato sulla fottuta FA Cup....ieri il Leicester, oggi il Southampton...rimediato con un… -