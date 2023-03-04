Premier League | il Manchester City vince contro il Newcastle e va momentaneamente a -2 dall’Arsenal

Premier League - il City supera il Newcastle 2-0. Seguono LIVE dalle 16 Chelsea - Brighton e Tottenham
Formazioni ufficiali Chelsea-Leeds - Premier League 2022/2023
Formazioni ufficiali Arsenal-Bournemouth - Premier League 2022/2023
Manchester City, Ederson e quei cleen sheet da recordCon il clean sheet di oggi contro il Newcastle il portiere brasiliano ha raggiunto le 100 partite senza subire gol in 208 gare di Premier League. E' il 17Â° portiere a raggiungere questo traguardo e ...
Pronostico Liverpool - Man.United: l'X2 + Over 2.5 arriva a quota 2.8526giornata di Premier League e occhi puntati su Liverpool - Manchester United. Calcio d'inizio domani alle 17:30 ad Anfield, con i padroni di casa che stanno vivendo una delle peggiori stagioni della loro storia ...
Foden torna a splendere, il City domina il NewcastleManchester City - Newcastle 2 - 0 "Dobbiamo vincere le nostre partite, e sono sicuro che lotteremo fino alla fine per la Premier League". Il City ha seguito alla lettera le indicazioni di Pep ...
Di padre in figlio, di birra in birra. Perché la Premier League (nonostante i soldi) resta il campionato più … la Repubblica