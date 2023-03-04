Premier League, il Manchester City vince contro il Newcastle e va momentaneamente a -2 dall’Arsenal (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City ha battuto il Newcastle per 2-0 Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City ha battuto il Newcastle per 2-0 grazie alle reti di Phil Foden e Bernardo Silva. La squadra di Pep Guardiola, dunque, è tornata momentaneamente a -2 dall’Arsenal (al primo posto in classifica) che oggi deve giocare in casa contro il Bournemouth. Domani il super big match Manchester United-Liverpool. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24 (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di, ilha battuto ilper 2-0 Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di, ilha battuto ilper 2-0 grazie alle reti di Phil Foden e Bernardo Silva. La squadra di Pep Guardiola, dunque, è tornataa -2(al primo posto in classifica) che oggi deve giocare in casail Bournemouth. Domani il super big matchUnited-Liverpool. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... gippu1 : Il passaggio di consegne tra Serie A e Premier League è forse avvenuto il 13 maggio 2012? Quel pomeriggio da noi sa… - realvarriale : In Inghilterra,patria della Premier League,il governo vara un Regolatore Indipendente per garantire la sostenibilit… - whitenigerian : Goooooaaaaalllll!!! 3-0!! Sai mun chi Premier League!! - FPredestinato : RT @tuttosport: ???? #Conte si riprende il #Tottenham ??? Quando tornerà in panchina ?? - CalcioNews24 : #PremierLeague: il #ManchesterCity vince ancora -