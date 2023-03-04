GUNDAM EVOLUTION - NOVITÀ PER LA “SEASON 3 IGNITION”Alla scoperta di Tether: la stablecoin più scambiata al mondoCertiDeal - come contenere l’e-wasteGTA Online: bonus Contratti confidenziali, Omicidi in linea e Fughe ...ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 TURBO : Il robot intelligente che aspira e lava Turnabout Festival - nuovo pacchetto di carte WWE 2K23 - Community DayBlast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread in pre-ordine NEW YORK - PRIMA INDAGINE MONDIALE FIRMATA CLUEDOGeForce NOW aggiornamento di marzoUltime Blog

Premier League | il Manchester City vince contro il Newcastle e va momentaneamente a -2 dall'Arsenal

Premier League

Premier League, il Manchester City vince contro il Newcastle e va momentaneamente a -2 dall’Arsenal (Di sabato 4 marzo 2023) Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City ha battuto il Newcastle per 2-0 Nella sfida valida per la 26esima giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City ha battuto il Newcastle per 2-0 grazie alle reti di Phil Foden e Bernardo Silva. La squadra di Pep Guardiola, dunque, è tornata momentaneamente a -2 dall’Arsenal (al primo posto in classifica) che oggi deve giocare in casa contro il Bournemouth. Domani il super big match Manchester United-Liverpool. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
Manchester City, Ederson e quei cleen sheet da record

Con il clean sheet di oggi contro il Newcastle il portiere brasiliano ha raggiunto le 100 partite senza subire gol in 208 gare di Premier League. E' il 17Â° portiere a raggiungere questo traguardo e ...

Pronostico Liverpool - Man.United: l'X2 + Over 2.5 arriva a quota 2.85

26giornata di Premier League e occhi puntati su Liverpool - Manchester United. Calcio d'inizio domani alle 17:30 ad Anfield, con i padroni di casa che stanno vivendo una delle peggiori stagioni della loro storia ...

Foden torna a splendere, il City domina il Newcastle

Manchester City - Newcastle 2 - 0 "Dobbiamo vincere le nostre partite, e sono sicuro che lotteremo fino alla fine per la Premier League". Il City ha seguito alla lettera le indicazioni di Pep ...

Di padre in figlio, di birra in birra. Perché la Premier League (nonostante i soldi) resta il campionato più …  la Repubblica

Manchester City – Newcastle 2-0 highlights e gol: la decidono Foden e Bernardo Silva – VIDEO

Manchester City – Newcastle highlights e gol, ecco le immagini della sfida valevole per la ventiseiesima giornata di Premier League. Vittoria casalinga per i Citizens che si sono imposti con il ...

Foden torna a splendere, il City domina il Newcastle

La squadra di Guardiola vince 2-0 l'anticipo delle 13.30. Ora la risposta dell'Arsenal capolista, in campo contro il Bournemouth ...
